Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Rosenthal works at The Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.