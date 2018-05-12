Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Richard R Rosenthal, MD in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.