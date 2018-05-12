See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Richard R Rosenthal, MD in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard R Rosenthal, MD
    8318 Arlington Blvd Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4913
  2. 2
    Richard Rosenthal, MD
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 206, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2018
    Dr Rosenthal is simply amazing. I really want people to find the relief that I did. It sucks not to be able to breathe and to get migraines all the time. His staff made it their goal to make me feel better not just send me home with meds. He really set the standard for how doctors should take care of their patients. He asked me very specific questions in topics I wouldn't assume effected my allergies. He did not leave my side until all my questions were answered Thank you Dr. Rosenthal, Om
    Omar — May 12, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942295852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    • Kings County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

