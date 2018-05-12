Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Richard R Rosenthal, MD8318 Arlington Blvd Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4913
Richard Rosenthal, MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 206, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4914
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenthal is simply amazing. I really want people to find the relief that I did. It sucks not to be able to breathe and to get migraines all the time. His staff made it their goal to make me feel better not just send me home with meds. He really set the standard for how doctors should take care of their patients. He asked me very specific questions in topics I wouldn't assume effected my allergies. He did not leave my side until all my questions were answered Thank you Dr. Rosenthal, Om
About Dr. Richard Rosenthal, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1942295852
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Kings County Medical Center
- State University Of New York
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.