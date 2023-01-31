Dr. Richard Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Ross, MD
Dr. Richard Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with McGill U-St Marys Hosp
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Providence St Johns Medical Foundation901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All Good everyone is really nice
About Dr. Richard Ross, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144274911
Education & Certifications
- McGill U-St Marys Hosp
- St Marys Hosp
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
