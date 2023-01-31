See All Family Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Richard Ross, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Ross, MD

Dr. Richard Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with McGill U-St Marys Hosp

Dr. Ross works at Providence St Johns Medical Foundation in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

    Providence St Johns Medical Foundation
    901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?

    Jan 31, 2023
    All Good everyone is really nice
    Anonymous — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Ross, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1144274911
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill U-St Marys Hosp
    • St Marys Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Providence St Johns Medical Foundation in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

