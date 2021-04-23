Dr. Richard Roth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roth, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Roth, DO
Dr. Richard Roth, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Revive MedSpa at Eye Care Specialists703 Rutter Ave Ste 101, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-4800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Richard Roth, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
