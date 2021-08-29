Overview

Dr. Richard Rothschild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rothschild works at Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Syncope and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.