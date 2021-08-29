Dr. Richard Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rothschild, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Rothschild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group2241 Wankel Way Ste C, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (217) 390-3799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 205, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 983-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Outstanding heart specialist. Highly recommend. Saved my life after having open heart surgery. Wouldn’t be here today if not for his 24/7 efforts to insure my recovery.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
