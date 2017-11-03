See All Gastroenterologists in Morris, IL
Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Dr. Rotnicki works at Dr. Richard Rotnicki in Morris, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard Rotnicki
    1715 N Division St Ste A, Morris, IL 60450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 942-1550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    1310 Houbolt Rd, Joliet, IL 60431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 942-1550
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1427062850
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and associated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotnicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotnicki has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

