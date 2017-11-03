Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Locations
Dr. Richard Rotnicki1715 N Division St Ste A, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 942-1550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1310 Houbolt Rd, Joliet, IL 60431 Directions (815) 942-1550Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with this physician and medical staff/office was outstanding! Starting with my initial visit for my 50 year old screening colonoscopy, through the procedure, to the follow up appointment. Dr. Rotnicki took his time explaining everything to me. The office staff was very courteous and helpful. I highly recommend this physician and office to everyone!!
About Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1427062850
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
- Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and associated Hospitals
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology

