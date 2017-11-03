Overview

Dr. Richard Rotnicki, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. Rotnicki works at Dr. Richard Rotnicki in Morris, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.