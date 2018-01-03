Dr. Richard Roux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Roux, MD
Dr. Richard Roux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Roux works at
Dr. Roux's Office Locations
Yakima Regional Cancer Care Center Lab1211 N 16th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 454-8888
Yakima Valley Memorial2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-7184
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roux is a superb physician who takes the time to explain treatment options prior to scheduling surgery. I have had two total knee replacement surgeries, both had excellent outcomes. I followed his instructions both before & after my surgeries & had no complications what so ever. My PT (NOT affiliated w/Ortho. NW) couldn't believe how well I recovered on both surgeries,,. saying Dr Roux's patients have excellent results. Office Staff & PA Todd Curtis have always been friendly & helpful.
About Dr. Richard Roux, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467428961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roux works at
Dr. Roux has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.