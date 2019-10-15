Overview of Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM

Dr. Richard Rozelle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Rozelle works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.