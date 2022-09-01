Overview of Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD

Dr. Richard Rozencwaig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Wash



Dr. Rozencwaig works at Orthopedic Care Center in Aventura, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.