Overview

Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.