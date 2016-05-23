Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Tamarac office7421 N University Dr Ste 307, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
Dr. Richard Rubinstein is an exceptional Dr. He listens, and gives the patient 100% of their appointment time. His knowledge and compassion goes beyond. We have been his patient for many years and always trust his diagnosis and treatment. The office staff goes the extra mile to be halpful and efficient as well. We recommend him highly.
About Dr. Richard Rubenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477558096
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.