Dr. Richard Rubinowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rubinowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Rubinowicz, MD
Dr. Richard Rubinowicz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Rubinowicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rubinowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Radiology980 Professional Park Dr Ste E, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 355-5510
-
2
Cnbi301 Quecreek Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 355-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinowicz?
*First off, Dr. Rubinowitz’ staff was incredible - from the front desk office manager, to the nurse practitioners, and of course Dr. Robert Rubinowitz! Dr. Rubinowitz was thorough, detailed and obviously has a caring heart for his patients. The appointment, testing and explanations/communication was outstanding! I would highly recommend Dr. Rubinowitz and his staff for any of your sleep or seizure issues. PLUS, he helped me in my search for a great primary care physician! I could not be happier with my visit!!
About Dr. Richard Rubinowicz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1033150404
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Univ Hosp
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinowicz works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.