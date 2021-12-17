Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- CA
- Temecula
- Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD
Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD
Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
-
1
Richard Ruiz, M.D., Inc.27403 Ynez Rd Ste 107, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 506-0400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Adult Development Disorders
- View other providers who treat Airway Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Aphasia
- View other providers who treat Balance Testing
- View other providers who treat Barotrauma
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Burning Mouth Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cat Scratch Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dry Mouth
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Epiglottitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Facial Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facial Irregularities
- View other providers who treat Facial Lesions
- View other providers who treat Facial Palsy
- View other providers who treat Facial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impacted Shoulders
- View other providers who treat Infantile Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Inverted Papilloma
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
- View other providers who treat Lockjaw
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Ludwig's Angina
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenopathy
- View other providers who treat Mastoiditis
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole
- View other providers who treat Mononucleosis
- View other providers who treat Nasal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Nerve Injury
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parotitis
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Papillomatosis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Rhinophyma
- View other providers who treat Salivary Duct Stones
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones
- View other providers who treat Sialadenitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Snoring
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spasmodic Dysphonia
- View other providers who treat Speech Delay
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Streptococcal Infections
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrush
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tongue-Tie
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tumor
- View other providers who treat Upper Airway Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Vincent's Stomatitis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Voice Disorders
- View other providers who treat Zenker's Diverticulum
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
The best
About Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1336340710
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- University Of California, Irvine
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.