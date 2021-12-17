Overview of Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD

Dr. Richard Ruiz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Richard Ruiz, M.D., Inc. in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.