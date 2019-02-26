Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM
Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Rupp's Office Locations
Richard L. Rupp, DPM1510 S Central Ave Ste 120, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 242-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has help me with getting rid of of ulcers on my feet and keeping my feet healthy.
About Dr. Richard Rupp, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619956489
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics
- Los Angeles County Usc
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
