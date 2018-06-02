See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Wheeling, WV
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD

Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Ryncarz works at Ryncarz Pulmonary Care Inc in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Martins Ferry, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Twin City Medical Center
Dr. Ryncarz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ryncarz Pulmonary Care Inc.
    40 Medical Park Ste 302, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 905-9706
  2. 2
    Divakar S Bangera MD
    92 N 4th St Ste 19, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 905-9706
  3. 3
    Visiting Nurse Services of Wheeling Hospital
    58 16th St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 234-1935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Asbestosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Abscess
Partial Lung Collapse
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Septic Embolism
Swine Flu
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2018
    Excellent care! He really listens and tailors treatment to the individual!
    Kathi in Dillonvale, OH — Jun 02, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Ryncarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205813946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryncarz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryncarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryncarz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryncarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryncarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryncarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryncarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryncarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

