Dr. Richard Sadove, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Sadove, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush College of Medicine|Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University Med School and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Sadove works at Richard Sadove, MD in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Sadove, MD
    101 NW 75th St Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 520-2705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Apr 12, 2022
Had a breast augmentation done !!! They came out great !! Not to much pain. Dr. Sadove and the staff are amazing very helpful and supportive about any questions !
