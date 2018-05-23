See All Neurologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Richard Salazar, MD

Neurology
3.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Salazar, MD

Dr. Richard Salazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia University and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Salazar works at Jackson Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salazar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Neurology
    1722 Pine St Ste 402, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8082
  2. 2
    Jackson Hospital & Clinic
    1801 Pine St Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 23, 2018
    Dr Salazar is a terrific doctor. Smart, great communicator. Knows what he's doing.
    Jack Schweers in Montgomery , AL — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245436955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cayetano Heredia University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar works at Jackson Clinic in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Salazar’s profile.

    Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

