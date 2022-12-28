Overview

Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Saleeby works at Saleeby & Wessels Proctology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.