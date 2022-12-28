See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Saleeby works at Saleeby & Wessels Proctology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Office
    3814 Browning Pl Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 787-2542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saleeby?

    Dec 28, 2022
    Treatment was performed in an quick but effective manner
    Luther Riley — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saleeby to family and friends

    Dr. Saleeby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saleeby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073575668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Med Cntr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mem Med Cntr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleeby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleeby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleeby works at Saleeby & Wessels Proctology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Saleeby’s profile.

    Dr. Saleeby has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleeby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleeby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleeby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleeby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleeby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Saleeby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.