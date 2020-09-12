Dr. Richard Salm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Salm, DPM
Dr. Richard Salm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL.
Foot & Ankle Ctr681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-0200
- 2 1310 San Marco Rd Ste A, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 394-8600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Salm took care of my ingrown toenails in both my big toes. I have dealt with pain for years. WOW what a difference it made. He is so great absolutely no pain involved and he had me laughing the whole visit. I thank him every day when I put on my shoes. Connie M. Naples, Fl
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1861494213
