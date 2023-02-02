Overview

Dr. Richard Salvino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mechical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Salvino works at Akron General Gastroenterology in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.