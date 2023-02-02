Dr. Richard Salvino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Salvino, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Salvino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mechical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Salvino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Akron Office4125 Medina Rd Ste 211, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salvino?
Dr. Salvino is attentive and through. Spot on with my diagnosis. My condition cannot be cured but he is successfully monitoring and managing so I can enjoy high quality of life.
About Dr. Richard Salvino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760487102
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- Mechical College Of Ohio
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvino works at
Dr. Salvino has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salvino speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.