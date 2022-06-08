Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sanchez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Locations
1
Renaissance Cardiology Group5525 Doctors Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8740
2
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
3
Laboratory Corporation of America100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 362-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Very knowledgeable and thorough. He does in house testing and is able to give you peace of mind by the end of your consult.
About Dr. Richard Sanchez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144666207
Frequently Asked Questions
