Dr. Richard Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sandler, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Sandler works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Orlando Arthritis Institute1717 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-7000
- 3 3030 Harden Blvd Ste 105, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 606-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Sandler for around 5 yrs & has several serious health issues. His bedside manner may be dry but he is very knowledgeable & informative. Whenever we call or email him, he responds within a matter of hrs. He makes recommendations for her plan of care, and follows up with "if that's okay". I never feel as if I do not have control over her treatment plan. He also always meets with us after her procedures to give us a summary of findings, so we are never left on edge.
About Dr. Richard Sandler, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114946605
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp-Mass Genl-Harvard
- Mich St U
- Mich St U
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Dr. Sandler works at
