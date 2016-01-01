Dr. Richard Sandor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sandor, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sandor, MD
Dr. Richard Sandor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Dr. Sandor works at
Dr. Sandor's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care401 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (650) 934-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Sandor, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649351131
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandor works at
Dr. Sandor speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.