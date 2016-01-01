See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD

Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Santamaria works at Cooper Care Alliance in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations

    Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Mount Laurel
    3829 Church Rd Ste A, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1568488468
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santamaria works at Cooper Care Alliance in Mount Laurel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Santamaria’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

