Dr. Richard Santamaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Santamaria works at Cooper Care Alliance in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.