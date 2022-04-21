Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santarosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD
Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Santarosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Santarosa's Office Locations
-
1
Holistic Learning Center222 Westchester Ave Ste 103, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 328-3888
-
2
Richard P Santarosa MD80 Mill River St Ste 2400, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 356-9391
-
3
Stamford Urology166 W Broad St Ste 404, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 356-9391
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santarosa?
Dr. Santarosa and his staff were very polite and helpful.
About Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003809385
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santarosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santarosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santarosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santarosa works at
Dr. Santarosa has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santarosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santarosa speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Santarosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santarosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santarosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santarosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.