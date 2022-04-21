Overview of Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD

Dr. Richard Santarosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Santarosa works at Elite Physical Therapy and Rehab in White Plains, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.