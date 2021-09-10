Overview of Dr. Richard Savino, MD

Dr. Richard Savino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Savino works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.