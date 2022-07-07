See All Podiatrists in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Niagara Falls, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM

Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Sawicki works at Richard L Sawicki DPM in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sawicki's Office Locations

    Richard L Sawicki Dpm
    8657 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 283-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Was able to be seen for an emergency apt almost immediately. Office was kind, caring and compassionate. Dr was very thorough and friendly.
    — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM
    About Dr. Richard Sawicki, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1598846941
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sawicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawicki works at Richard L Sawicki DPM in Niagara Falls, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sawicki’s profile.

    Dr. Sawicki has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

