Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and caring Dr. Explained everything and was friendly. I had him 10 years ago and would never go to anyone else. Staff at outpatient was also extremely nice and made me feel very comfortable .
About Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093794042
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
