Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO

Ophthalmology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO

Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sayegh's Office Locations

    2000 Chapel View Blvd Ste 100, Cranston, RI 02920 (401) 227-4010
    Apple Eyewear Inc
    Apple Eyewear Inc
566 TOLL GATE RD, Warwick, RI 02886 (508) 994-1400
    St James Surgery Center
    St James Surgery Center
444 Quaker Ln, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 384-6537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 29, 2021
    All female staff was amazing! Very thorough explanation of procedures and what to expect before, during, and after surgery. From the time I entered the building everything went very smoothly and my anxiety melted away. ( even before the sedative) I had standard cataract removal on one eye. No problems whatsoever. Having the other eye done in a few weeks. Dr. Sayegh was excellent. But he knows this already.....lol. My sincere thanks to EVERYONE on the Koch team.
    Janice Mailhot — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1558597245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayegh has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

