Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO
Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Chapel View Blvd Ste 100, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 227-4010
Apple Eyewear Inc566 TOLL GATE RD, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (508) 994-1400
St James Surgery Center444 Quaker Ln, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 384-6537
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All female staff was amazing! Very thorough explanation of procedures and what to expect before, during, and after surgery. From the time I entered the building everything went very smoothly and my anxiety melted away. ( even before the sedative) I had standard cataract removal on one eye. No problems whatsoever. Having the other eye done in a few weeks. Dr. Sayegh was excellent. But he knows this already.....lol. My sincere thanks to EVERYONE on the Koch team.
About Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayegh has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sayegh can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.