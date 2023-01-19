Overview of Dr. Richard Scarlett, MD

Dr. Richard Scarlett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Scarlett works at Starling Physicians in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.