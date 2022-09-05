Overview of Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD

Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Scartozzi works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.