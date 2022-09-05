See All Ophthalmologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD

Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Scartozzi works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scartozzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 301, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-2020
  2. 2
    Prospect Office
    166 Waterbury Rd Ste 204, Prospect, CT 06712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 758-5733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinoschisis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinoschisis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Angioid Streaks of Choroid Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Atrophy, Progressive Bifocal Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Macula Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Cytomegaloviral Retinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hollenhorst Plaque Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Uveitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Sorsby's Fundus Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stargardt's Disease Chevron Icon
Stickler Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxocariasis (Ocular Larva Migrans) Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr. Scartozzi repaired a macular hole that developed in my eye and restored my vision to 20/20 in that eye. That is an amazing feat considering that my central vision was pretty much destroyed by the hole that formed. I will be forever grateful to him.
    Sally B — Sep 05, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487688826
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scartozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scartozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scartozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scartozzi has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scartozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scartozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scartozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scartozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scartozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

