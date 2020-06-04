Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM
Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Schachter works at
Dr. Schachter's Office Locations
In Step Podiatry28 Throckmorton Ln Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-6400
Rwj Center for Wound Healing48 French St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 418-8084
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was superb in taking care of my feet because of my diabetes problem. He helped me numerous times. He’s the best.
About Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1013902428
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schachter speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.
