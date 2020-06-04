Overview of Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM

Dr. Richard Schachter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Schachter works at In Step Podiatry in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.