See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Schaller Jr works at Virtua Surgical Group in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295
  2. 2
    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schaller Jr?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Prompt accurate. Would definately recommend him.
    new patient — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schaller Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Schaller Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schaller Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659530459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaller Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaller Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaller Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaller Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaller Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.