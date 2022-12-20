Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7295
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 247-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt accurate. Would definately recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Schaller Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
