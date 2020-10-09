Overview

Dr. Richard Scherczinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Scherczinger works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.