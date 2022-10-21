Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD
Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School
Dr. Schlenk works at
Dr. Schlenk's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlenk and his staff are all very kind and attentive. Dr. Schlenk was thorough and explained about my L4&5 damage and facts about my choosing to have the surgery and possible outcome afterwards with physical therapy. I feel more positive and confident that the surgery is the best decision. I have trust and confidence that Dr. Schlenk will do his best to repair my spine. I’m so thankful for Dr. Schlenk and his staff!! ??
About Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1487714465
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Neurosurgery
