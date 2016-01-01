Dr. Richard Schluessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schluessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schluessel, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Schluessel, MD
Dr. Richard Schluessel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ANGERS / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE AND PHARMACEUTICALS and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Schluessel's Office Locations
Blue Ridge Nephrology Associates2900 Lamb Cir Ste 190, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 642-1672Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Richard Schluessel, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083657548
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- St Vincents Med Ctr/Yale U
- St Vincents Med Ctr/Yale U
- UNIVERSITY D'ANGERS / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE AND PHARMACEUTICALS
- Internal Medicine
