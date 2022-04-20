Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Vascular Neurologists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD

Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?

    Apr 20, 2022
    Excellent Bedside manners, the APN in the office as well who consults to him. Very thorough provider went over MRI, took his time to discuss treatment plan. He is definitely a provider that Talks the talk and walks the walk. Very satisfied and pleased to be under his care. Front and Back-office staff very professional and caring.
    — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schmidt to family and friends

    Dr. Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013350511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.