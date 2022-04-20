Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Bedside manners, the APN in the office as well who consults to him. Very thorough provider went over MRI, took his time to discuss treatment plan. He is definitely a provider that Talks the talk and walks the walk. Very satisfied and pleased to be under his care. Front and Back-office staff very professional and caring.
About Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013350511
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmidt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
