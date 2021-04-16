Overview

Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.