Dr. Richard Schoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Schoor, MD
Dr. Richard Schoor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Schoor works at
Dr. Schoor's Office Locations
Margolis Stanley MD Office285 E Main St Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schoor is an amazing doctor, i have seen him for several years, he has helped me over the years he saved my life recently with an emergency procedure I will be seeing him for my care always. i am forever grateful to Dr. Schoor.
About Dr. Richard Schoor, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740384486
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Urology
Dr. Schoor speaks Spanish.
