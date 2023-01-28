Overview of Dr. Richard Schulze, MD

Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Schulze works at Schulze Eye Center in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.