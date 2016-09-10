See All Ophthalmologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Richard Schulze, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Schulze, MD

Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Schulze works at Schulze Eye Center in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schulze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schulze Eye Center
    728 E 67th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 217-4992
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Schulze, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 62 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376512566
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilmer Inst Johns Hopkins
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
