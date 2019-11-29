Dr. Richard Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Schuman, MD
Dr. Richard Schuman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University, PA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Schuman works at
Dr. Schuman's Office Locations
-
1
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
-
2
Astera Cancer Care34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Schuman, he is my husband’s doctor for over a year. How he put up w/us is truly amazing, especially one of my daughters...I can only say, thank you, you & your amazing staff have been compassionate & so patient...you have left lengthy messages on my machine regarding my husband’s health & treatment & have bent over backwards for us. I was so wrapped up tending my husband & followng him from hospital to rehabs, I didn’t tell this man how much I depend on him & the care he gives my husband...thank you soooo much Dr. Schuman, you & your staff are just awesome!!!! ??
About Dr. Richard Schuman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1952344277
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, MA
- Brown University, Ri
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Drexel University, PA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuman works at
Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.
