Overview of Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Schumann Jr works at Rancho Neurology and Sleep Medicine in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.