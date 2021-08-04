Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Schumann Jr works at
Dr. Schumann Jr's Office Locations
Rancho Neurology and Sleep Medicine16776 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 675-1112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Is knowledgeable, listens to all concerns, will explain to family members, doesn’t rush through examinations, answers all questions and explains treatment plan well. Stays positive has good long time skill lacking in most professionals “Bedside manner”. Have had as Neurologist since 2015
About Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831157916
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Med Center|University Ca Davis Med Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumann Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumann Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schumann Jr speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.