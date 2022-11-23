Overview of Dr. Richard Schwab, MD

Dr. Richard Schwab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Schwab works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.