Dr. Richard Schwab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Schwab, MD
Dr. Richard Schwab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Schwab works at
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
1
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 822-6100
2
Limited To Official University Duties On3855 Health Sciences Dr Ste 1102, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr schwab for many years and as constantly encouraged by his love for the work, focus and detailed care. I will forever be grateful to have had him as my doctor.
About Dr. Richard Schwab, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.