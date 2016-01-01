Dr. Richard Scofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Scofield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Seventy Second Street Medical Associates PC310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-7077
- Greenwich Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Scofield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scofield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scofield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.