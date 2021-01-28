See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Weston, FL
Dr. Richard Seely, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Seely, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.

They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2645 Executive Park Dr Ste 147, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 306-0722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Treatment frequency



Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I always look forward to seeing Dr Seely. He is down to earth I know he understands me and never treated me with anything but respect. He is a good support to have in todays crazy world. Besides Dr Seely has a way to find the most competent assistants I've ever seen. Beatriz is fantastic she is on top of everything and great person to manage Dr. Seely's practice
    Gilles Boudreau — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Seely, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457417438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Seely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seely has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

