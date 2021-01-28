Dr. Richard Seely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Seely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Seely, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2645 Executive Park Dr Ste 147, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 306-0722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
I always look forward to seeing Dr Seely. He is down to earth I know he understands me and never treated me with anything but respect. He is a good support to have in todays crazy world. Besides Dr Seely has a way to find the most competent assistants I've ever seen. Beatriz is fantastic she is on top of everything and great person to manage Dr. Seely's practice
About Dr. Richard Seely, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457417438
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
