Overview of Dr. Richard Seestedt Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Seestedt Jr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Seestedt Jr works at Mark C Tekrony MD in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.