Dr. Richard Seestedt Jr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0933Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Our 87 year old mother has been seeing Dr Seestedt for several years, and we couldn't be happier! He always schedules her as his last patient of the day, so he can spend extra time with her. We HIGHLY recommend Dr. Seestedt!
- Vascular Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Seestedt Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seestedt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seestedt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seestedt Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seestedt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seestedt Jr speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Seestedt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seestedt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seestedt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seestedt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.