Dr. Richard Seidel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Seidel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Seidel Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Seidel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists of Tyler1720 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5101
-
2
Mother Frances Hospital910 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 510-8718
-
3
Diagnostic Services Associates3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 589-7017
-
4
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seidel Jr?
A very awesome doctor no one else could figure out what was wrong with my intestines I had surgery a couple years before I met him and I had Hill for 4 years he figured it out in a couple of months and he fixed it I am so thankful for this doctor great personality always so sweet really sits down and listen to what you have to say I would recommend this doctor to anyone thank you dr. Seidel I even recommended my family to him as I said very awesome doctor
About Dr. Richard Seidel Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821001116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidel Jr works at
Dr. Seidel Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.