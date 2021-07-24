Dr. Seither has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Seither, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Seither, MD
Dr. Richard Seither, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5065
South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center1728 Rockingham Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 904-0845
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Without any doubts yes I will recommend to any friend and or family members.
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
