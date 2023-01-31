Dr. Richard Seldes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seldes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Seldes, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Seldes, MD
Dr. Richard Seldes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.
Dr. Seldes works at
Dr. Seldes' Office Locations
-
1
Richard M. Seldes, MD95 University Pl Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 604-1367Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
EMU Health8340 Woodhaven Blvd, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (929) 264-7733MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Richard Seldes, MD500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 343-3999
-
4
Richard Seldes, MD401 Hackensack Ave Fl 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-3999
-
5
Richard Seldes, MD9525 Queens Blvd Ste 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 947-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seldes?
Humble & sincere Thanks to Dr. SELDES for improvements in my health, with a professional team, that gives a gold, luxury standards of care. I completely recommended Dr, Seldes & Team for the best care, with knowledge & professional treatment
About Dr. Richard Seldes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1023030830
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seldes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seldes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seldes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seldes works at
Dr. Seldes has seen patients for Excision of Femur or Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seldes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seldes speaks Korean, Russian and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Seldes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seldes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seldes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seldes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.