See All Psychiatrists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small New Braunfels, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD

Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.

Dr. Senyszyn works at Claire Coco, MD, Family Physician in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Senyszyn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Braunfels Psychiatry
    1260 River Acres Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 730-5920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Substitution Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Senyszyn?

    Sep 16, 2016
    I have had experiences in the past with doctors where I feel like they didn't understand my anxiety & the daily struggles I go through, Dr. Senyszyn was the first person I feel like he understood; I will definately be seeing him again. He even gave me options on what would work best with my anxiety, and explained each thoroughly. Thanks Dr.Senyszyn for giving me hope again! :)
    Hayley Jackson in New Braunfels, TX — Sep 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Senyszyn to family and friends

    Dr. Senyszyn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Senyszyn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518000413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott & White Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senyszyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senyszyn works at Claire Coco, MD, Family Physician in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Senyszyn’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Senyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senyszyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.